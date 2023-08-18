The misuse of networks

Publication date: April 21, 2023

Following the studies carried out to identify the exact location of the networks, the concession companies with networks at the location of the future T Zen 5 route are gradually intervening.

Their action consists of moving the networks (water, electricity, gas, telecommunications, etc.) located under the future lanes dedicated to your future bus line, in accordance with the principle of systematic diversion of the existing networks located under the platform. Thus, in the event of network maintenance, the circulation of the future T Zen 5 will not be disrupted.

This first stage of work will make it possible to carry out the infrastructure work of the T Zen 5 (development of the lanes dedicated to buses and stations).

Everything is done to limit the inconvenience caused by these interventions.

We thank you for your patience and understanding during the work.