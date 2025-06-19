The Tzen 5 priority system at traffic light junctions: how does it work?

How does it work?

Thanks to sensors installed along the route, the system precisely identifies the arrival of the bus. He then commands the management of the traffic lights to give the Tzen 5 maximum priority, with a green light guaranteed in 9 out of 10 cases when it is driving in a dedicated lane. This allows the bus to pass through intersections without stopping or slowing down, which significantly improves the commercial speed, estimated at around 17 km/h over the entire route.

What are the benefits for everyone?

• For passengers : a faster, more regular bus that limits delays and guaranteed travel time.

• For motorists : priority for buses is organised in such a way as not to generate blockages or congestion. Indeed, the traffic light management optimizes the flow of general traffic, thus preventing the passage of the bus from excessively disrupting car traffic.

• For the environment and the city : by promoting the reliability of the Tzen 5 route, this system further encourages the modal shift from the car to public transport. This reduces overall car traffic and thus decreases pollution and noise.

This system of priority at intersections is a key aspect of the project, which reconciles the efficiency of the line and traffic conditions, for the benefit of all road users but also local residents and users of public spaces.