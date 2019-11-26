What is a T Zen bus?

Publication date: November 26, 2019

For nearly 10 years, Île-de-France Mobilités has been developing a special transport offer: the T Zen buses. This mode of transport combines the performance and quality of service of the tramway with the flexibility of the bus.

Frequent, reliable, priority at traffic lights, accessible to all and clearly identifiable... the T Zen bus has many advantages!

The T Zen 5 is an innovative and unique project in the Ile-de-France region: its buses will be both bi-articulated and 100% electric. Promoting the modal shift towards high-capacity and environmentally friendly vehicles, the project is part of Ile-de-France Mobilités' ambitious policy in terms of sustainable development.

To find out all about the advantages of the T Zen bus