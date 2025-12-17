Preparatory work in Vitry-sur-Seine at the beginning of 2026

In order to free up the space necessary for the creation of the Tzen 5 line along the Quai Jules Guesde, preparatory work will take place between January and March 2026 at the intersection between the quay and Rue Constantin, in Vitry-sur-Seine.

This operation, consisting of the demolition of a building, will occasionally have temporary impacts on traffic and parking. in the area. Access to local shops and homes will continue to be ensured.

We invite you to consult the Info Travaux to find out the details of this work.