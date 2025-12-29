Read the latest Project Newsletter

The Tzen5 project is taking a new step!

While preparatory work and network rerouting continue along the route, the construction of the Bus Operations Centre in Choisy-le-Roi is progressing rapidly. Work on the development of the line will begin in the autumn of 2026, with the aim of testing and running dry runs at the end of 2027.

In this Newsletter, you will find the schedule of the next steps, the progress of the various projects and fresh news on the rolling stock of the future line.