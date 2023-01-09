The environmental authorisation has been obtained, which is good news for the project!

Publication date: January 9, 2023

The TZEN5 project continues to move forward!

The development of this new Tzen 5 transport line, which runs along the Seine, was subject to a procedure prior to the issuance of the environmental authorisation, required ticket the Water Act.

The public environmental inquiry was therefore held during the summer of 2022. Following the favourable opinions of the investigating commissioner and the CODERST (Departmental Council for the Environment and Health and Technological Risks), the inter-prefectural authorisation order was issued on 14 December 2022.

This allows the start of the work. Obtaining this authorization is excellent news for the rest of the project.