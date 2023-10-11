The Tzen 5 in pictures!

Published Date: October 11, 2023

At the Busworld trade fair in Brussels, the future Tzen buses were revealed!

For the Tzen 5 and Tzen 4 projects, the same "rolling stock" was chosen, i.e. the latest generation of 24m long, 100% electric biarticulated vehicles with ground charging in less than 5 minutes!

Two-articulated (24 metres), 100% electric and running on the ground, the Tzen 4 buses, which will run between Viry-Châtillon and Corbeil-Essonnes, will be identical to the Tzen 5 buses.

Photo credit: ©Ile-de-France Mobilités