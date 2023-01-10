Preparatory work for the construction of the Tzen 5 bus line has begun

Publication date: January 19, 2023

As part of the preparatory work for the construction of the Tzen 5 bus line, some alignment trees have to be removed. This work is essential to allow the installation of the dedicated bus lane on the road.

Mobile, the site moves while taking care to limit the inconvenience caused as much as possible.

In order to take into account ecological issues, the interventions are carried out outside the nesting period of birds and bat reproduction. The wood from the trees will be recycled.

To find out more, download the work info.