Watch the third episode of the series "The Tzen 5 told by..." » !

In this third episode of the series "The Tzen 5 told by..." ", go behind the scenes of the future Bus Operational Centre (COB) alongside Ange-Lili Magerand, project manager at the Île-de-France Mobilités Infrastructure Department, and the president of the Richez agency, project manager.

The real beating heart of the future line, this centre will accommodate the Tzen 5 buses and will ensure their daily maintenance. Designed around two strong axes - sustainability and performance - it combines operational efficiency, visual aesthetics and environmental exemplarity.

The work, which began at the end of 2024 on Avenue de Lugo in Choisy-le-Roi, is progressing rapidly and is part of the dynamic transformation of the district, in the immediate vicinity of the route of the line. The delivery of the building and its exterior fittings is scheduled for the end of 2026.

Video Credit: ©16PROD