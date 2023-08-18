A new avenue for Ivry-sur-Seine!

Publication date: November 25, 2021

In Ivry-sur-Seine, the Avenue de l'Industrie has been completed and opened to all in the summer!

This new road of the ZAC Ivry Confluences, built by SADEV 94, already hosts the dedicated site of the future T Zen 5 and will thus provide a service to the heart of this new district under construction. As soon as the work linking Avenue de l'Industrie to Place Gambetta is completed, the buses, and in particular bus line 25 prefiguring the T Zen 5, will use the dedicated platform.

In the meantime, its landscaping, its two-way cycle path in a central island as well as its wide sidewalks, are already a delight for cyclists, joggers and walkers.

To follow the latest news: go here!

Photos © C. Chigot