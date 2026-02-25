Discover the Tzen 5 route from the sky!

From Paris 13th to Choisy-le-Roi, via Ivry-sur-Seine and Vitry-sur-Seine, the line will have 19 stations in the heart of new districts undergoing major transformation.

This overview highlights the progress already visible on the dedicated site on several sections of the route and the urban transformation undertaken along the route.

By connecting activity centres and public facilities, promoting active mobility and requalifying public spaces with new landscaping and cycling facilities, the Tzen 5 will support and amplify the transformation dynamic at work in the south-east of Paris.