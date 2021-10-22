The urban and landscape integration of the Tzen 5 in Choisy-le-Roi

Rows of trees and trees will be planted in the continuity of those on Rue Léon Geffroy on the sidewalk on the east side, so as to provide two parking spaces between each one, and on the sidewalk on the west side, in order to provide shade and comfort to users of the sidewalk and the cycle path. Spaces will be created between certain clumps of tree bases for the development of "green lounges" (individual stools resting on grassy cobblestones), contributing to the embellishment and improvement of the comfort of the public spaces in this sector.

The Régnier-Marcailloux* station, the southern terminus of the Tzen 5 bus, will be located at the intersection of Rue Régnier, Rue Marcailloux and Avenue de Lugo. The connection between the southern terminus of Tzen 5 and the bus hub (TVM, 393), the T9 and the RER C will be provided by a pedestrian path through the Henri Barbusse district (in 6 minutes).