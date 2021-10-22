The urban and landscape integration of the Tzen 5 in Choisy-le-Roi
Focus on the Tzen 5 route in Choisy-le-Roi
Synoptic map of the Tzen5 line - Choisy-le-Roi section
The urban and landscape integration of the Tzen 5 in Choisy-le-Roi
Perspective (non-contractual) of the insertion of Tzen 5 in Choisy-le-Roi © Artélia_Richez Associés
Details of the Tzen 5 route in Choisy-le-Roi
The route of the Tzen 5 ends to the south via Avenue de Lugo, a service axis to the city centre of Choisy-le-Roi, with a first station to the north of the avenue (Docteur Roux *) where the future Tzen 5 Bus Operational Centre (COB) will also be located.
The Tzen 5 project includes the total redevelopment of Avenue de Lugo, roads and sidewalks. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and the dedicated site will be inserted laterally. The cycle path along the Tzen 5 route continues with the development of a two-way cycle path along the avenue and parking will be restored on an ad hoc basis, on the side of the road.
Rows of trees and trees will be planted in the continuity of those on Rue Léon Geffroy on the sidewalk on the east side, so as to provide two parking spaces between each one, and on the sidewalk on the west side, in order to provide shade and comfort to users of the sidewalk and the cycle path. Spaces will be created between certain clumps of tree bases for the development of "green lounges" (individual stools resting on grassy cobblestones), contributing to the embellishment and improvement of the comfort of the public spaces in this sector.
The Régnier-Marcailloux* station, the southern terminus of the Tzen 5 bus, will be located at the intersection of Rue Régnier, Rue Marcailloux and Avenue de Lugo. The connection between the southern terminus of Tzen 5 and the bus hub (TVM, 393), the T9 and the RER C will be provided by a pedestrian path through the Henri Barbusse district (in 6 minutes).
* The names of the stations have not been decided at this stage. They are only indicated on a temporary ticket.