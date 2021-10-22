The urban and landscape integration of the Tzen 5 in Ivry-sur-Seine

The Tzen 5 route enters Ivry-sur-Seine via the Marcel Boyer quay, where the Bruneseau - Marcel Boyer * station will be located. In this sector, it is part of a development carried out as part of the requalification operations of the RD19 on the one hand and the construction of the Ivry Confluences ZAC on the other. In fact, Île-de-France Mobilités will only use light and surface materials in this sector, to equip and dress the stations.

The Tzen 5 bus will serve the Quai Marcel Boyer and the Boulevard Paul Vaillant Couturier to Place Gambetta thanks to 3 stations located on this line. Throughout this section, the Tzen 5 bus will use the dedicated site built in advance by the Val-de-Marne Department and SADEV 94. From north to south, the platform is inserted in a lateral position, on the west side of the Marcel Boyer quay, then on the east side on the Boulevard Paul Vaillant Couturier to the Place Gambetta, where a station will be located.

After the future Gambetta* station, the Tzen5 will then serve a major project in the area, the ZAC Ivry Confluences, supported by the City of Ivry and SADEV 94, providing for the creation of 19,000 jobs, the arrival of 11 to 14,000 inhabitants and the creation of 70 to 80 school classes, a college with 600 students and a university centre. The arrival of the Tzen 5 will thus facilitate access to and service to this new and rapidly changing area.

As with the Boulevard Paul Vaillant Couturier, the Tzen 5 bus will use the dedicated site created as part of the road operations of the Ivry Confluences ZAC: the "Ciblex lane" dedicated to public transport and "Le Cours Sud" where, on this lane, the Tzen 5 bus runs sideways on the west side. Two stations are planned in this sector: Maurice Gunsbourg* and Bain*.