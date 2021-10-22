The urban and landscape integration of the Tzen 5 in Paris 13th arrondissement

The northern terminus of the line, the Grands Moulins* station, will be located in the 13th arrondissement of Paris, on Avenue de France, at the intersection with Rue des Grands Moulins to allow the connection with the RER C line and line 14 of the metro as well as the service of the activity centers of the Paris Rive Gauche operation.

On Avenue de France, the bus platform will be inserted laterally in both directions of traffic and it will be maintained at 2×1 lanes for cars. The bus platform will be inserted laterally in both directions of traffic on the avenue, maintained at 2×1 lanes for cars.

Another station will be built in this sector, Porte de France*, at the intersection with the Boulevards des Maréchaux and to the right of Place Farhat Hached, which is currently being developed as part of the Paris Rive Gauche operation. This station will offer a connection with the T3a tramway and serves the homes and high-rise buildings of the rapidly changing district.

The route of the Tzen 5 bus continues in Paris 13th via the Bruneseau sector, still an integral part of the Paris Rive Gauche development operation. In this sector, the route is dissociated: in the north-south direction it will circulate via Rue Bruneseau and in the south-north direction via Quai d'Ivry and Rue Jean-Baptiste Berlier.