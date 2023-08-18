New lineParis > Choisy-le-Roi
How does traffic light priority work? Won't it cause strong slowdowns along the route?
In order to guarantee optimal speed and reliability, the T Zen 5 bus benefits from a priority system at junctions. Through a detection system upstream of the intersection, the T Zen bus triggers the change to red for the other traffic lanes. This allows him to cross the intersection safely. The detection device will be chosen in the subsequent study phases and managed with a view to not hindering car traffic. A detailed study, crossroads by crossroads, has been carried out.