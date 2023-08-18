Will the bus network in the area be modified due to the arrival of the T Zen 5 bus? If so, what changes are envisaged?

In the same ticket as the arrival of a tram, the arrival of the T Zen 5 bus leads us to think about a new organization of the existing bus network. The restructuring of the bus lines mainly consists of avoiding duplicating the T Zen axis on a large line, offering a quick feeder on the T Zen 5 bus and preferably on the interchange hubs to multiply the possibilities of travel (RER station for example) and to allow new services. The study to restructure the bus network is led by Île-de-France Mobilités with the support of the operators concerned. It is the subject of consultation with the local authorities, which are called upon to decide on the routes and the offer of the bus lines. Changes in terms of routes will be stopped 18 months before the date of entry into service of the T Zen 5 bus.