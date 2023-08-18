What equipment will there be in the resorts?

Each station will have:

platforms accessible to people with reduced mobility (gently sloping access ramp, PRM markings, awareness and vigilance strip);

of assizes;

protection against bad weather;

lighting;

real-time multimodal information (waiting times and disturbances, loudspeakers for audio announcements);

machines for the sale of transport tickets;

bicycle parking spaces, in accordance with the recommendations of the Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle master plan (SDIV) for the development of stations;

Some stations may be equipped with a video protection system (the videos from these devices cannot be viewed in real time by a surveillance agent, but can be viewed in the event of an incident in the station). Some stations will also accommodate electric bus charging equipment (masts or charging arms).