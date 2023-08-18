New lineParis > Choisy-le-Roi
What equipment will there be in the resorts?
Each station will have:
- platforms accessible to people with reduced mobility (gently sloping access ramp, PRM markings, awareness and vigilance strip);
- of assizes;
- protection against bad weather;
- lighting;
- real-time multimodal information (waiting times and disturbances, loudspeakers for audio announcements);
- machines for the sale of transport tickets;
- bicycle parking spaces, in accordance with the recommendations of the Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle master plan (SDIV) for the development of stations;
Some stations may be equipped with a video protection system (the videos from these devices cannot be viewed in real time by a surveillance agent, but can be viewed in the event of an incident in the station). Some stations will also accommodate electric bus charging equipment (masts or charging arms).