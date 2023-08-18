How will traffic be organised along the route of the T Zen 5 bus?

As part of the urban projects, a large part of the existing road network will be reconfigured and new roads will be created. More space will be offered to pedestrians (wider sidewalks, pleasant public space, more pedestrian crossings, etc.), bicycles (cycle paths, bike racks, etc.) and public transport. Depending on the sector, the number of traffic lanes will vary according to the constraints. Traffic and traffic studies have been carried out to anticipate the traffic on the horizon of commissioning and to establish a new adapted traffic plan.