How to reach the Choisy multimodal hub? the RER station?
Numerous technical and feasibility studies have been carried out to determine the location of the terminus with the sole objective of allowing the fastest possible connection between the Tzen 5 terminus and other modes of transport. The T Zen 5 bus will therefore offer a fast, legible, comfortable and secure pedestrian link to the other modes of transport in the cluster, viathe Georges Clémenceau mall and Avenue Pablo Picasso.