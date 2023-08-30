New lineParis > Choisy-le-Roi
What will be the major development projects planned in the territory between now and 2030?
Many projects are underway in the territories crossed. To find out more, consult the "The route" section, or visit the websites of the various projects:
- Paris sector: Paris Rive Gauche operation
- Ivry-sur-Seine sector:
Along the Ivry Confluences route
In the rest of the commune Zac du Plateau, Zac Gagarine-Truillot
- Vitry-sur-Seine sector:
Along the route Zac Seine Gare Vitry, Zac Gare Ardoines
In the rest of the commune ZAC Rouget de Lisle, ZAC du domaine du Chérioux
- Choisy-le-Roi sector:
Along the route ANRU City Centre, Lugo Project, ZAC du Port
In the rest of the commune Hautes Bornes, Briand Pelloutier, Le quartier des navigateurs