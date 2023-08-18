Why this project?

From Paris to Choisy-le-Roi, the territories between the Paris-Austerlitz railway lines and the Seine underwent a profound change. Industrial areas are being transformed to make way for new urban districts, made up of production activities, housing, offices and facilities. These transformations are creating new and significant travel needs, whereas historically, the public transit network was not designed to serve neighbourhoods of this size. It is therefore necessary to support the development of this sector by creating a structuring public transport.