What is the route of the T Zen 5 bus?

Approximately 9.5 km long, the T Zen 5 bus will serve 19 stations, connecting Paris to Choisy-le-Roi via Ivry-sur-Seine and Vitry-sur-Seine. From north to south, the T Zen 5 bus will take the following route:

Paris 13th: avenue de France, rue Berlier, quai d'Ivry, rue Bruneseau;

Ivry-sur-Seine: Quai Marcel Boyer, Boulevard Paul Vaillant Couturier, new road created crossing the ZAC Ivry Confluences from Place Gambetta to Quai Jules Guesde;

Vitry-sur-Seine: Quai Jules Guesde, Rue Berthie Albrecht, Rue Edith Cavell, Rue Eugène Hénaff, Quai Jules Guesde, Rue Léon Mauvais, Impasse des Ateliers, New Bridge Over the Railway Tracks, Rue Léon Geffroy;

Choisy-le-Roi: avenue de Lugo.

As part of a changing industrial and urban fabric, which is set to become denser and more dense, the T Zen 5 bus will serve the many existing and future homes, offices and facilities.