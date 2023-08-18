What is the timeline for the project?

2013: The consultation was a privileged time for information and dialogue between public stakeholders and all the people concerned in the territory, so that they could give their opinions on this project.

2014-2015: Following the consultation and its assessment, the studies continued taking into account its teachings.

2016: The purpose of the public inquiry was to inform the public and allow them to express their views and assert their interests regarding the public utility of the project, the compatibility of the local urban development plans (PLU) of Choisy-le-Roi and Vitry-sur-Seine, and the possible impacts on the environment. As a result of this investigation, the T Zen 5 bus project was declared to be in the public interest.

2018/2019: Preliminary Design Studies (AVP) for the line; Sketch studies (ESQ) and preliminary design studies (APS) for the bus depot.

2019: parcel survey

2020: validation of the AVP and the project study financing agreement (PRO) for the T Zen 5 line and the first works; validation of the preliminary design studies (APS) for the bus depot; preparation of the environmental authorisation file.

2021: validation of the detailed preliminary design studies (APD) for the bus depot; Additional parcel survey; Launch of project studies (PRO); designation of the manufacturer of the rolling stock.

Ongoing:

Project studies (known as "PRO");

Some work in advance of the phase (i.e. carried out by partner project owners, before the work carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités on the rest of the line);

Examination of the environmental authorisation file.

Next steps:

Public environmental inquiry (with a view to obtaining environmental authorisation);

Preparatory work and concession works;

Launch of works contracts;

Development work;

Commissioning.

This schedule is currently being refined by the studies.