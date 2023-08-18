What place does the T Zen platform take in the urban space?

Outside the station, the platform (i.e. the dedicated lanes) of the T Zen 5 bus is between 6 and 7 metres wide. Depending on the insertion constraints and regulatory speeds, optimizations of this footprint can sometimes be studied. The widths of the station platforms are adapted with regard to passenger traffic forecasts and integration constraints. When the T Zen 5 bus is inserted along the sidewalks (and not in the middle of the traffic lanes), the sidewalks will provide generous spaces for pedestrians and users waiting in stations.