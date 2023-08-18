Is the type of vehicle chosen? What are its characteristics?

The T Zen 5 bus line will be used by 24m bi-articulated vehicles (composed of three cars), allowing:

Total accessibility;

Comfort for passengers: interior circulation, brightness, atmosphere, etc. ;

Information on board;

A design that allows for the legibility of the transport offer.

As far as motorisation is concerned, Île-de-France Mobilités is now carrying out a unique project in Île-de-France: the acquisition of 100% electric bi-articulated vehicles. It was on the basis of this ambitious choice that the manufacturer was later chosen.