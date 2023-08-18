Where will you remove parking spaces? What are your decision-making criteria on this subject?

The removal of parking spaces may be justified on two grounds: either for the insertion of the T Zen 5 bus platform and stations, or for urban projects where public spaces for active modes of transport occupy more space. Subsequent studies will make it possible to deepen these two directions. The needs of shops and services (deliveries, customers, etc.) and local residents in delivery spaces will be taken into account all along the route. This reflection will be carried out jointly with planners and cities for greater coherence.