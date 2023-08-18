When will the T Zen 5 be put into service?

The validation of the preliminary design studies in October 2020 as well as the approval of the financing agreement for the PRO studies, land acquisitions and preparatory work made it possible to define the timetable for the T zen 5 bus project in the medium term. You will find the details of the next key steps just above in the section "What is the project timeline?"

At this stage, several important elements remain to be defined before the commissioning date can be announced, which depends on many factors, not all of which are within the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités. These could have a very significant impact on the project schedule. Thus, environmental procedures that meet a legal obligation are currently underway and archaeological excavations could be made mandatory on the site of the future bus depot. However, one of the specificities of the T Zen 5 bus project is that some bus traffic lanes are being built "ahead of schedule" in relation to the work that will be carried out by Ile-de-France Mobilités: that is to say, they are developed by the leaders of the urban projects in which they are part. As a result, the delivery of the route has been staggered since 2019, when the platform between Quai Marcel Boyer and Place Gambetta was built. The corridors created in this way already benefit the current bus lines (lines 25, 125, 180, 325).