What is a Zen T?

The T Zen bus is a mode of transport designed and already tested by Île-de-France Mobilités, whose characteristics and quality of service are equivalent to those of a tramway. Thus, the T Zen bus is:

An offer and a mode of operation similar to the tramway lines (transport capacity, sale of tickets at the platform and validation on board, speed of exchanges at the stations, wide range of timetables, high frequency, etc.);

A legible infrastructure, in a dedicated traffic corridor (dedicated site), comfortable, and with priority at all intersections;

Vehicles with an identifiable design, with a large capacity, comfortable and accessible to all, with real-time information equipment;

Stations, dedicated to T Zen buses, which are identifiable and equipped with numerous facilities (static and real-time passenger information, accessibility for people with reduced mobility, tickets machines, etc.);

A specific design for vehicles, stations, brand identity, passenger information, etc.

In addition, the T Zen 5 project will be characterized by environmentally friendly electric buses of a size never before seen in Île-de-France (24m long bi-articulated buses).