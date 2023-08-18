Why set up a T Zen bus rather than a standard bus or tram?

The choice of the mode of transport chosen (standard bus, T Zen bus, tram or metro) is made according to passenger traffic forecasts. The project must meet the needs of mobility in the short, medium and long term, yet the territory is experiencing a strong increase in its population and jobs. Eventually, about 51,000 passengers per day are expected on the line. These forecasts justify the implementation of a T Zen bus type mode of transport with a length of 24 m, more capacity than a standard or articulated bus. In addition, this mode of transport does not require infrastructure as heavy as a tram (no rail or catenary), thus combining the advantages of a tram offer and the flexibility of a bus line.