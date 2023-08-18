Who manages and decides on the project? What role do municipalities play? and Île-de-France Mobilités?

The T Zen 5 bus project is led by Ile-de-France Mobilités, which is the project manager. The municipalities (Paris, Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine, Choisy-le-Roi) and the developers (SEMAPA, SADEV 94, EPA Orsa and SGP) and the Department of Val-de-Marne are involved in all phases of the project. The funding partners (the State, the Île-de-France Region, the Val-de-Marne Department and the City of Paris) are also involved in each stage.