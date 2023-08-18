How does the T Zen 5 bus relate to the current transport network?

The T Zen 5 bus project is part of an overall development of the transport offer in the Seine Upstream sector. It will effectively strengthen and complete the region's transport offer by allowing a connection with many existing lines (metro 14, RER C, T3a, structuring bus lines such as TVM and 393), and to come (metro 15 of the Grand Paris Express, T9 Paris-Orly tramway, reinforcement of the bus offer).