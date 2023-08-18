New lineParis > Choisy-le-Roi
What are the objectives of the project?
The objectives of the T Zen 5 bus project are:
- To offer a structuring link for the territory, complementary to the rail network (RER C, metro 14, tramway T3a, tramway T9) and the bus network (TVM, 393, 103,...).
- Develop a reliable, high-capacity, accessible and comfortable transport offer, helping to limit the development of the private car.
- To support the strong urban development of the sector, while respecting the current challenges of road use: legible and secure cycle routes and pedestrian paths, bicycle parking, etc.
- To serve the major current and future development centres of the territory.
- To participate in economic development by serving companies already established and to contribute to the attractiveness of the territory for future companies.