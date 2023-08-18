Isn't the T Zen 5 bus in danger of saturating, with all the equipment, companies and housing planned in the area?

The ridership forecasts take into account the creation of housing, offices and facilities by the time the T Zen 5 bus is put into service. However, the development of the sector will continue in the Seine Amont sector after the commissioning of the T Zen 5 bus. On the one hand, the T Zen 5 bus is part of a transport offer that will continue to develop in complementarity, in particular line 15 south of the Grand Paris Express to the south. On the other hand, the project anticipates the increase in ridership from the outset, allowing it to operate at frequencies higher than those of commissioning.