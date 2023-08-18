Will you destroy buildings to insert the T Zen 5 bus?

The insertion of the T Zen bus could occasionally lead to partial demolitions or the acquisition of undeveloped land on the edge of the track. Acquisitions in several sectors have been identified, mainly in Vitry (rue Edith Cavell, quai Jules Guesde, rue Léon Geffroy) and in Choisy-le-Roi (avenue de Lugo and voie de l'Epinette). A parcel survey was held in December 2019 in order to determine precisely the properties located in the project's right-of-way and to confirm the identity of the owners potentially concerned by the acquisitions. An additional parcel survey was also held in March 2021 to complete this information.