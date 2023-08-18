How will the compatibility of the T Zen 5 with the development project in the Ardoines sector be ensured?

In the Vitry sector, the T Zen 5 bus platform will be largely integrated into the Seine Gare Vitry and Gare Ardoines ZAC, managed by the EPA Orsa, and will be built as part of these operations. Île-de-France Mobilités, the EPA Orsa and the City of Vitry-sur-Seine are therefore working together to offer integration that respects both the principles of development of the ZAC and the quality of the service offered to Tzen5 passengers.