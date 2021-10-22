A high-level service line
Un site propre pour une circulation fluide et régulière
The Tzen 5 will run on a dedicated lane, separated from the rest of the traffic, for almost all of its route. This configuration guarantees a steady pace and controlled travel times, close to the level of service of a tram, with a bus every 5 minutes during rush hour. The insertion of the dedicated site adapts to the urban context crossed and can be developed either on the side of the road (laterally) or in the centre of the road (axial). From time to time, in certain sectors that are constrained or undergoing urban change, the Tzen 5 buses will run in general traffic.
Priority at intersections: less waiting, more regularity
A traffic light priority system will be deployed at all equipped intersections. Sensors will detect the approach of the bus and trigger the shift to green, reducing waiting times and improving the regularity of the service. Thanks to these devices, the Tzen 5 will offer an average commercial speed of 17 km/h, comparable to that of a tram, for a journey from terminus to terminus in about 33 minutes. This system, designed to optimise traffic light cycles, also makes it possible to limit disruption to the general traffic of other vehicles.
Comfortable, modern and accessible resorts
The 19 stations of Tzen 5 will be fitted out according to high standards of comfort and accessibility, inspired by tram stations:
- Raised docks for easy boarding
- Weatherproof shelters
- Reinforced lighting for safety day and night
- Real-time passenger information
- 6-meter-high totems for easy station identification
- Ticket vending machines for tickets
Universal accessibility has guided the design of the stations: visible signage, sound announcements, PRM ramps, floor markings and visual contrasts guarantee simple and inclusive use for all.
Modern and 100% electric rolling stock
In line with its environmental commitments from Ile-de-France Mobilités, the line will be equipped with 100% electric buses. To ensure timely commissioning, the Tzen 5 will be operated with 18-metre electric buses as soon as it opens. In the long term, 24-metre bi-articulated buses, which have more capacity, will be gradually deployed on the line to support the increase in load linked to the transformation of the districts served.
The Bus Operations Centre: the beating heart of the line
Located on Avenue de Lugo in Choisy-le-Roi, the Bus Operational Centre (COB) is the nerve centre of the line. It brings together all the functions essential to its daily operation: storage, washing and night-time charging of electric buses, maintenance workshop for mechanical, electrical and electronic maintenance. Designed to combine environmental performance, architectural quality and working comfort, the COB is fully in line with the urban transformation of the Lugo sector in Choisy-le-Roi.