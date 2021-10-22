Un site propre pour une circulation fluide et régulière

The Tzen 5 will run on a dedicated lane, separated from the rest of the traffic, for almost all of its route. This configuration guarantees a steady pace and controlled travel times, close to the level of service of a tram, with a bus every 5 minutes during rush hour. The insertion of the dedicated site adapts to the urban context crossed and can be developed either on the side of the road (laterally) or in the centre of the road (axial). From time to time, in certain sectors that are constrained or undergoing urban change, the Tzen 5 buses will run in general traffic.