The urban and landscape integration of the Tzen 5 in Vitry-sur-Seine
Synoptic map of the Tzen5 line - Vitry-sur-Seine section
Perspective (non-contractual) of the insertion of the Tzen 5 in Vitry-sur-Seine © Artélia_Richez Associés
Details of the Tzen 5 route in Vitry-sur-Seine
To enter the city of Vitry-sur-Seine, the Tzen 5 bus will take the Quai Jules Guesde via a lateral insertion of the platform on the Seine side. It will serve the north of this sector thanks to the Port à l'Anglais station*. A dedicated site will be developed from Rue de la Bain to Rue Berthie Albrecht, including the complete redevelopment of the quay, with the creation of two lanes of general traffic, the continuation of the two-way cycle path following the route of the Tzen 5 from end to end (and meeting in this sector part of the route of the future RER bicycle), a longitudinal parking strip, and the repair of the sidewalks.
The landscaping planned in this sector as part of the project aims to strengthen the landscape quality of the banks of the Seine. A "vegetated valley" (a shallow plant pit allowing the direct infiltration of rainwater from runoff from impermeable surfaces) will be built at the level of the central island of the two traffic axes. The alignment of chestnut trees along the Quai Jules Guesde will be preserved as part of the project and embellished with new plantings to offer a shaded path to pedestrian paths, punctuated by several "green lounges", concrete benches laid out on grassy slabs.
The Tzen 5 bus will continue its journey in Vitry-sur-Seine via Rue Berthie Albrecht and Rue Edith Cavell to serve the heart of the future district of the ZAC Seine Gare Vitry. The Tzen 5 bus platform will be located on the south side on Albrecht Street and on the axial side on Cavell Street. The stations are planned in this sector to serve the college built as part of the ZAC, housing and changing business parks.
Then, the Tzen 5 bus crosses, serving it via two stations (Ardoines Centre* and Fusillés*), the changing sector of the Ardoines, via rue Edith Cavell and then rue Eugène Hénaff to reach the Quai Jules Guesde again. In this sector, the Tzen 5 bus will run mainly on an unmarked site (in general traffic), initially. Once the construction of the Ardoines ZAC is completed, the Tzen 5 will be intended to circulate in a dedicated lane in this central sector.
Several landscaping will be carried out in this sector in order to make it more comfortable and high-quality. A new plant layout will be designed at the level of the space intended to accommodate the future Ardoines Centre station, which is now dull and abandoned, in order to improve the landscape quality and comfort of this place, which is intended to see its attendance greatly increased.
A mall of trees on a grassy meadow will be created on the entire part of the central median of the Quai Jules Guesde and a pedestrian walkway bordered by perennial beds and ground cover laid out on the sidewalk of the quay. A row of trees will be planted on the northern part of the intersection rue Eugène Hénaff / quai Jules Guesde in order to offer a real green setting to this future station.
The Tzen 5 will continue its route on Rue Léon Mauvais, where the parking lot has been removed and the road used by the Tzen 5 will be made two-way, in the direction of the ZAC Gare Ardoines, thanks to the new railway crossing bridge (delivery scheduled for 2025). Two stations are planned at this level (Grande Halle* and Gare Ardoines*), one of which will be used to connect with the Gare des Ardoines (interconnection between the future line 15 of the Grand Paris Express and the RER C).
After crossing the bridge, the Tzen 5 route continues towards Choisy-le-Roi via Rue Léon Geffroy. At this level, the project provides for the restoration of two lanes of traffic in each direction and lateral parking on both sides. The Tzen 5 site is inserted in the axis and a station (Voltaire*) will be set up to serve the economic activities along the street as well as the Balzac housing estate. The cycle path along the Tzen 5 continues with the construction of a two-way cycle path on the west side.
Several new rows of trees will be planted in this sector, replacing some that were removed to allow the platform to be developed into a dedicated lane. These alignments, planted on either side of the roads, will be arranged in such a way as to provide two parking spaces between each tree and to maintain a common distance with the north of Rue Léon Geoffroy located in the ZAC. The large tree pits will be built at their feet, forming islands of greenery between the parking lots in order to maintain a living and permeable soil.
* The names of the stations have not been decided at this stage. They are only indicated on a temporary ticket.