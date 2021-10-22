The urban and landscape integration of the Tzen 5 in Vitry-sur-Seine

The Tzen 5 bus will continue its journey in Vitry-sur-Seine via Rue Berthie Albrecht and Rue Edith Cavell to serve the heart of the future district of the ZAC Seine Gare Vitry. The Tzen 5 bus platform will be located on the south side on Albrecht Street and on the axial side on Cavell Street. The stations are planned in this sector to serve the college built as part of the ZAC, housing and changing business parks.

Then, the Tzen 5 bus crosses, serving it via two stations (Ardoines Centre* and Fusillés*), the changing sector of the Ardoines, via rue Edith Cavell and then rue Eugène Hénaff to reach the Quai Jules Guesde again. In this sector, the Tzen 5 bus will run mainly on an unmarked site (in general traffic), initially. Once the construction of the Ardoines ZAC is completed, the Tzen 5 will be intended to circulate in a dedicated lane in this central sector.

Several landscaping will be carried out in this sector in order to make it more comfortable and high-quality. A new plant layout will be designed at the level of the space intended to accommodate the future Ardoines Centre station, which is now dull and abandoned, in order to improve the landscape quality and comfort of this place, which is intended to see its attendance greatly increased.

A mall of trees on a grassy meadow will be created on the entire part of the central median of the Quai Jules Guesde and a pedestrian walkway bordered by perennial beds and ground cover laid out on the sidewalk of the quay. A row of trees will be planted on the northern part of the intersection rue Eugène Hénaff / quai Jules Guesde in order to offer a real green setting to this future station.