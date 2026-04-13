1 collector, 10,000 works and 3 museums

The works collected by François Pinault are exhibited in three places in Europe : the Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana (both in Venice) and the Bourse du Commerce, in Paris.

Transformed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando in 2021, the Bourse du Commerce was first the apartment of Catherine de Medici in the 15th century, a wheat market and a stock exchange at the end of the 19th century, before becoming one of the most avant-garde contemporary art museums in the capital.