What benefits are included with your Navigo pass?
Culture Benefits: When Your Pass Becomes a Passport to Culture
A visit to the museum, a colourful indie festival under the sun, a theatre evening, a philharmonic concert or a well-deserved film session, the Île-de-France region is full of cultural proposals. The Navigo pass no longer just takes you everywhere to discover them , it also offers you advantages, good deals and discounts to take advantage of them (even) a little more.
The Georges Pompidou Centre in Paris
+ 300 partner venues
Today , there are more than 300 places, for all audiences, which offer services, discounts, free admission to certain events, invitations, meetings, workshops and reduced rates to holders of the precious pass, throughout Île-de-France.
Among them:
- Cinemas and their dark rooms (Les 7 Batignolles, the Cinéma Jean Gabin, Cinéma Les 2 Scènes, Cinétampes, the Cinémathèque française, Cinéma Jean Vigo...)
- Museums of all kinds (Musée du quai Branly - Jacques Chirac, Stéphane Mallarmé Museum, Centre Pompidou, Centre d'Art Contemporain de Noisy-Le-Sec...)
- Theatres eager to receive your applause (the Jean Vilar Theatre, the Théâtre des Chelles, the André Malraux Theatre, the Théâtre des Amandiers...)
- Multiple and original festivals (Peacock Society, Salon du Livre Jeunesse, Rock en Seine, We Love Green...)
- Unmissable cultural and heritage sites (the Villa Savoye, the Opéra Garnier, the Basilica of Saint-Denis, the Robert Desnos Cultural Centre, the Château d'Auvers-sur-Oise, the BNF, etc.)
An offer that is enriched every year and evolves with the regional cultural life.
How to take advantage of it?
To take advantage of it, nothing could be simpler. All you need is a valid Navigo season ticket (excluding Navigo Day, Easy, Discovery) on the date of the event or visit and... to present it!
The advantages of Park & Ride: park for free before boarding your train
In the outer suburbs, many Ile-de-France residents have to borrow a two-wheeler, a car or a bicycle every day to get to their bus stop or the nearest train station. To make their lives easier, Île-de-France Mobilités has been implementing an investment plan since 2006 for the creation of 24,000 secure parking spaces near train stations, the Parking Relais project.
A car park that today represents:
- 78 car parks
- and 22,000 places (24,000 by the end of 2023)
© Cyril BADET - Île-de-France Mobilités
Who can benefit from it?
To park easily and benefit from the Park & Ride advantage, you must have a Navigo pass and be subscribed to the Park & Ride ! In addition, since 2019, Île-de-France Mobilités has been offering (under certain conditions) the monthly Park & Ride subscription to holders of an annual Navigo pass. This free system is now available in 36 park-and-ride facilities, i.e. more than 10,300 spaces. Psst, by 2024, 2,000 additional places will be integrated!
Parking is available in Park & Ride facilities for subscribers:
- Annual Navigo
- imagine R (over 18 years old)
- Navigo Annual Senior Pricing.
regularly using the Park and Ride , i.e. a minimum of 10 feeder parking spaces per month.
Carpooling: one round trip per day offered!
Sixteen million is the number of daily trips made every day on French roads. To fight against traffic jams, save time and money on the way to work, socialize and work collectively for cleaner air, more and more French people are adopting carpooling.
To encourage this practice and offer an alternative solution in the event of traffic disruption or strikes on public transport, Île-de-France Mobilités offers its annual, monthly and Imagine'R Navigo subscribers one round trip by carpooling per day completely free of charge! More than 200,000 journeys per month are recorded.
How to take advantage of it?
Whether you are a passenger or want to offer a ride in your vehicle, all you have to do is:
- Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- Search in the "Carpooling" tab
- Select a trip, book it on the operator's website (BlablaCar Daily, Klaxit, Karos) and enjoy your free round trip!
According to the National Observatory of Daily Carpooling, there are more than 630,700 shared vehicles in France today.
Bicycle parking: a secure space for your favourite 2-wheeler just a stone's throw from train stations
What is Parking Vélo Île-de-France Mobilités? It is an answer to all people who want to park their bike before getting on a metro or train, with peace of mind.
Parking Vélo Île-de-France Mobilités is a scheme funded by Île-de-France Mobilités offering two types of parking for bicycles:
- Self-access, sheltered and free spaces
- Closed and secure spaces under subscriptions
But surprise, if you are a Navigo subscriber (annual, annual Senior pricing, Imagine R school and Imagine R student), the subscription is free!
Car rental: when your pass turns into a car key
For several years, Île-de-France Mobilités has been pursuing a strong policy in favour of more sustainable mobility and has been fighting, in particular, against solo driving (or driving alone in a vehicle) via a range of mobility services offering alternatives to Ile-de-France residents.
Car-sharing, i.e. the pooling of a fleet of vehicles for the benefit of subscribers, is one of these alternatives, which specifically reduces the number of vehicles on the road in the city!
How does it work?
Car-sharing allows you to have a car, for the duration of a trip, without being the owner. Insurance or maintenance are the flaw of the car-sharing company. To enjoy a car, all you have to do is book it and pick it up!
What are the advantages of the Navigo pass?
With your Navigo pass, you can book a self-service vehicle from your phone (Android and iOS) and use your pass as a key to unlock the vehicle. Like taking candy from a baby!