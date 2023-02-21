What benefits are included with your Navigo pass?

+ 300 partner venues

Today , there are more than 300 places, for all audiences, which offer services, discounts, free admission to certain events, invitations, meetings, workshops and reduced rates to holders of the precious pass, throughout Île-de-France.

Among them:

Cinemas and their dark rooms (Les 7 Batignolles, the Cinéma Jean Gabin, Cinéma Les 2 Scènes, Cinétampes, the Cinémathèque française, Cinéma Jean Vigo...)

(Les 7 Batignolles, the Cinéma Jean Gabin, Cinéma Les 2 Scènes, Cinétampes, the Cinémathèque française, Cinéma Jean Vigo...) Museums of all kinds (Musée du quai Branly - Jacques Chirac, Stéphane Mallarmé Museum, Centre Pompidou, Centre d'Art Contemporain de Noisy-Le-Sec...)

(Musée du quai Branly - Jacques Chirac, Stéphane Mallarmé Museum, Centre Pompidou, Centre d'Art Contemporain de Noisy-Le-Sec...) Theatres eager to receive your applause (the Jean Vilar Theatre, the Théâtre des Chelles, the André Malraux Theatre, the Théâtre des Amandiers...)

(the Jean Vilar Theatre, the Théâtre des Chelles, the André Malraux Theatre, the Théâtre des Amandiers...) Multiple and original festivals (Peacock Society, Salon du Livre Jeunesse, Rock en Seine, We Love Green...)

(Peacock Society, Salon du Livre Jeunesse, Rock en Seine, We Love Green...) Unmissable cultural and heritage sites (the Villa Savoye, the Opéra Garnier, the Basilica of Saint-Denis, the Robert Desnos Cultural Centre, the Château d'Auvers-sur-Oise, the BNF, etc.)

An offer that is enriched every year and evolves with the regional cultural life.

How to take advantage of it?

To take advantage of it, nothing could be simpler. All you need is a valid Navigo season ticket (excluding Navigo Day, Easy, Discovery) on the date of the event or visit and... to present it!