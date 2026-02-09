Punctuality on the RER B, C and D: a campaign entitles you to refunds
For the fifth year in a row, Île-de-France Mobilités is launching a reimbursement campaign to compensate Navigo subscribers who have regularly used lines whose punctuality has fallen below 80% for more than three months.
In 2023, 15 axes were concerned. In 2025, there will be only two, to which Île-de-France Mobilités has chosen to add three other sections (with a punctuality often between 80 and 80.5%), in order to better take into account the difficulties encountered by users.
For the year 2025, five routes are therefore affected by the reimbursement on the RER lines B, C and D.
Before we go any further
How do I know if I am concerned by the reimbursement campaign?
You are concerned if you have borrowed regularly in 2025:
- RER B : Aulnay-sous-Bois ↔ Mitry-Claye
- RER B : Aulnay-sous-Bois Charles-de-Gaulle ↔ Airport 2
- RER C : Dourdan-la-Forêt ↔ La Norville
- RER D : Vigneux ↔ Corbeil-Essonnes
- RER D : Creil ↔ Goussainville
Which packages are affected by the refund?
- The Annual Navigo Pass
- The Navigo Senior pass
- The imagine R package (Student or School)
- Navigo Month passes (even on a Discovery Pass or Smartphone)
- The Navigo Month pass 50% discount
- The Navigo Month Solidarity 75% pass
When and how to apply?
The reimbursement platform will open in mid-March 2026.
How do I submit an application?
It's simple and 100% online :
- Log in to your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account or create one
- Go to the reimbursement platform, you will find all the eligibility conditions for a refund and will be guided throughout the procedure to submit your request simply
Reimbursement: questions and answers to better understand
1. Why this refund?
In the contracts signed with SNCF Transilien and RATP (the companies that manage the operation, works and maintenance of the lines of the Île-de-France transport network), Île-de-France Mobilités imposes punctuality objectives.
If these objectives are not achieved — i.e. less than 80% punctuality for three months or more on a line or axis — financial penalties are applied to operators.
The first to be impacted, passengers have been offered a reimbursement campaign for the lines concerned, which has been organised every year for the past five years.
2. What is an axis?
On a rail network, an axis is a specific part of a line connecting one or more agglomerations.
Example: the Aulnay-sous-Bois ↔ Mitry-Claye axis, on the RER B.
If delays have occurred only on one axis, only journeys made on this section of the line will be reimbursed.
3. Home, place of work: which address will be chosen for your refund?
The one of your choice. Upon presentation of proof, you will be able to submit a refund request in connection with your home address or that of your place of work.
Your transport is mobilised to improve your daily life in Île-de-France
Efforts continue to offer you an ever more reliable and pleasant service on a daily basis with new lines, more reliable and comfortable vehicles on your journeys and investments to modernise, year after year, your journeys.
Investments that have an impact: in 2025, the punctuality of the transport network showed good results, above or very close to the objectives set by Île-de-France Mobilités.