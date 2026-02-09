Punctuality on the RER B, C and D: a campaign entitles you to refunds

For the fifth year in a row, Île-de-France Mobilités is launching a reimbursement campaign to compensate Navigo subscribers who have regularly used lines whose punctuality has fallen below 80% for more than three months.

In 2023, 15 axes were concerned. In 2025, there will be only two, to which Île-de-France Mobilités has chosen to add three other sections (with a punctuality often between 80 and 80.5%), in order to better take into account the difficulties encountered by users.

For the year 2025, five routes are therefore affected by the reimbursement on the RER lines B, C and D.

Before we go any further

How do I know if I am concerned by the reimbursement campaign?

You are concerned if you have borrowed regularly in 2025: