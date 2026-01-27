Five new features in public transport in 2026

No. 1. A key word: simplification

From January 2026, call 0 800 10 20 20 for all your requests concerning transport

No need to search for the right contact, the right form or the right number.

In 2026, this is over, it will be enough to call a single free number (0 800 10 20 20) for your questions and requests about transport in Île-de-France.

Whatever your department or mode of transport, you will be directed directly to the service concerned.

An object lost in transport? A single platform covers the entire network

No need to look for where to declare a lost item depending on the line or the transport taken. In 2026, a single site will allow you to declare and find a lost object on all transport in Île-de-France.

Accessible 24/7, the platform centralizes the objects found by all operators in the region and increases your chances of finding it, regardless of your route or mode of transport.