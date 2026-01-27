Five new features in public transport in 2026
No. 1. A key word: simplification
From January 2026, call 0 800 10 20 20 for all your requests concerning transport
No need to search for the right contact, the right form or the right number.
In 2026, this is over, it will be enough to call a single free number (0 800 10 20 20) for your questions and requests about transport in Île-de-France.
Whatever your department or mode of transport, you will be directed directly to the service concerned.
An object lost in transport? A single platform covers the entire network
No need to look for where to declare a lost item depending on the line or the transport taken. In 2026, a single site will allow you to declare and find a lost object on all transport in Île-de-France.
Accessible 24/7, the platform centralizes the objects found by all operators in the region and increases your chances of finding it, regardless of your route or mode of transport.
n°2. Tzen 4: a new generation bus in Essonne
With the Tzen 4, the bus enters a new era in Île-de-France.
This 100% electric line will replace the old line 4206 to connect the municipalities between Viry-Châtillon and Corbeil-Essonnes in 30 stations on 10 February.
Why is it a revolution?
- Giant 24-metre buses: with a capacity of 140 passengers vs. 100 currently
- Dedicated lanes for most of the route to avoid traffic jams
- 30 stations that will serve 5 municipalities : Corbeil-Essonnes, Évry-Courcouronnes, Ris-Orangis, Grigny and Viry-Chatillon
- 100% electric with ultra-fast ground charging (less than 5 minutes): a world first!
- A bus every 5 minutes during rush hour
- Continuous service from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.
n°3. MF19: the metro of the future continues its deployment in Île-de-France
In 2025, the first train of this brand new metro made its debut on line 10.
Bright, comfortable with reversible air conditioning and award-winning seats for their comfort: the MF19 is the metro that will equip more than half of the lines within five years.
And in 2026, its deployment continues:
- On the 10, new metros will arrive every month to renew the old models
- Line 7bis is also getting a makeover with 100% new MF19 metro in 2026
MF19: why is it a real revolution?
- More space : a full-length open "boa" design = smooth circulation, even at peak times
- More comfort : reversible air conditioning, ergonomic seats, USB ports and real-time information screens
- More reliable : advanced technologies that reduce breakdowns and improve punctuality
n°4. The Navigo Annual pass is (finally) coming to your phone
Since the end of 2025, all public transport ticketing has been dematerialised in the Île-de-France region.
Saving on paper and making it easier to buy, validate and top up tickets and passes: the arrival of the Navigo Annual pass on smartphones in June 2026 marks a new step in the simplification of travel in Île-de-France.
It's simple
Once you have received your Annual Pass (if you are not already a subscriber), you will be able to dematerialize it in one click on the Île-de-France Mobilités application to validate with your smartphone!
Navigo Annual on smartphones: what are the advantages?
- No need to take your all-purpose pass with you : your phone becomes your transport ticket
- Ultra-fast validation : simply bring your phone close to the validation terminal, even with the battery dead
n°5. Line 18: an automatic and accessible metro in the Saclay plateau
What is line 18?
A new, modern, automatic and 100% accessible metro, the first part of which opens in October 2026 between Massy-Palaiseau and Christ-de-Saclay.
In 2027, the line will continue its route between Massy-Palaiseau and Orly airport, before reaching its terminus at Versailles-Chantiers in 2030.
Psst: Line 18 is the first line of the major automatic ring road project around Paris to open before lines 15, 16 and 17. A revolution for the travel of millions of Ile-de-France residents.
Line 18: what will it change for your journeys?
- Direct access by metro to the Saclay plateau : universities, grandes écoles, research and employment centres
- Four new accessible and modern stations : Massy-Palaiseau, Marguerite Perey, Moulon Campus and Christ-de-Saclay
- Connections with the RER B and C, the T12 and bus lines
- Optimal frequency: one metro every 3 minutes during rush hour
- 100% automatic and accessible : regularity, inclusiveness and reliability
And also...
- 60 new generation RER trains for line E : 100% accessible, air-conditioned, equipped with USB sockets and spacious to match the growing number of passengers
- 19 new models of bicycles join the Véligo rental fleet: folding, cargo, mechanical, accessible, three-wheeler... An offer for all uses and all profiles of cyclists in the Ile-de-France region
- 7 Maisons du Vélo opened at stations (Ermont-Eaubonne, Juvisy, Croix de Berny, Aulnay-sous-Bois, Maisons-Alfort, Évry-Courcouronnes, Houilles-Carrières) as well as 7 mobile Maisons du Vélo. Information, repairs, rentals, bike schools: everything to make cycling easier on a daily basis
- New secure bicycle parkingfacilities continue to open around stations (Noisy-le-Grand Mont d'Est, L'Hay-les-Roses, Joinville, etc.), with a target of 140,000 spaces by 2030
New metro, new buses, new lines, new services: 2026 marks a turning point in the modernization of transport in Île-de-France.
More fluid, more comfortable, cleaner and ever more interconnected, every year public transport is transformed to meet the needs of passengers, everywhere in the region.