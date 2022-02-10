Quality of service in your transport: a platform to request your reimbursements

As part of the contracts signed with its operators, SNCF Transilien and RATP, (an operator designates a company that takes care of the operation, work and maintenance on a line), Île-de-France Mobilités imposes punctuality objectives on these lines. If these are not respected, financial penalties are imposed on operators.

As the first to be impacted are passengers, Île-de-France Mobilités has set up, for the second year in a row, a double refund campaign for affected Navigo subscribers.