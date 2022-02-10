Quality of service in your transport: a platform to request your reimbursements
Reimbursement campaigns 2022
As part of the contracts signed with its operators, SNCF Transilien and RATP, (an operator designates a company that takes care of the operation, work and maintenance on a line), Île-de-France Mobilités imposes punctuality objectives on these lines. If these are not respected, financial penalties are imposed on operators.
As the first to be impacted are passengers, Île-de-France Mobilités has set up, for the second year in a row, a double refund campaign for affected Navigo subscribers.
What delays are eligible for a refund?
What delays are affected? It's simple and contractual: less than 80% punctuality on one axis for at least three months? Then it is a delay eligible for a refund.
What reimbursement campaigns in 2022?
In 2022, two cumulative refund campaigns are launched on the platform dedicated to refunds to compensate subscribers which will soon open:
- The first campaign is related to problems with the quality of service of metros and buses in the last four months of 2022 (caused in particular by a shortage of drivers)
- The second campaign concerns the punctuality objectives of operators for five axes of the RER B and D lines
"Quality of service" campaign for all Navigo subscribers
Who is concerned? All Ile-de-France residents with Navigo subscribers who have purchased at least 3 months of pass between September and December 2022 are eligible for the half-month reimbursement campaign, as the metros and buses have not met their target for this end-of-year period due to recruitment problems.
Infographic - Quality of Service Campaign 2022
Navigo subscribers: get reimbursed for up to half a month's subscription
Opening of the platform from March 14 to April 20, 2023
Contractual punctuality campaign
This year, 5 routes of the network, operated by SNCF and RATP on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, have a punctuality rate of less than 80% for at least 3 months, thus giving access to reimbursements for all people living or working on these routes:
- 1/2 month of Navigo subscription: if you have purchased at least 3 months of eligible Navigo pass during the months below 80% punctuality
- 1 month of Navigo subscription, if you have purchased at least 6 months of eligible Navigo pass during the months below 80% punctuality
Roads eligible for reimbursement in 2022
On the RER B line north:
- Aulnay-sous-Bois <> axis Charles-de-Gaulle Airport 2 TGV - more than 6 months below 80%: up to 1 month refund
- Aulnay <> axis Mitry-Claye - more than 6 months below 80%: up to 1 month refund
On the RER B south line:
- Parc de Sceaux <> axis Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse - 6 months below 80%: up to 1 month refund
- Bourg-la-Reine <> axis Robinson - 3 months less than 80%: 1/2 month refund
On the RER D line:
- Goussainville <> axis Creil- 3 months less than 80%: 1/2 month refund
Infographic - RER B and D: delays in 2022
Navigo subscribers: get reimbursed for up to 1 month of subscription
Opening of the platform from March 14 to April 20, 2023
A dedicated platform from March 14 to April 20, 2023
From 14 March, you will be able to log in to a dedicated platform to submit your claims for reimbursement for the general campaign and the contractual punctuality campaign for delays that occurred in 2022.
The role of the platform? Detail all the conditions of eligibility for a refund and guide you throughout the procedure, simply.
A metro on the platform at the Palais Royal-Musée du Louvre station
How do I know if I am eligible for a refund?
The packages eligible for reimbursement are:
- Annual Navigo
- Navigo Month
- Navigo Senior
- imagine R Student
- imagine R School
- Navigo Solidarity Month 75% and 50%
From the opening of the platform on March 14, and until April 20, you will be able to easily check your eligibility.
What is an axis?
Infographic: What is an "axis"?
On a rail network, an axis is a specific portion of line that connects several agglomerations
Example of a specific axis with the line plan highlighted: Aulnay-sous-Bois <-> Mitry Claye on the RER B</->
On a rail network, an axis is simply a specific portion of line that connects one or more agglomerations.
Example: the Aulnay-sous-Bois <> Mitry-Claye axis, on the RER B
Home, place of work: which address will be chosen?
The one of your choice. Upon proof, you will be able to submit a refund request in connection with your home address OR your place of work.
When should I submit my refund request?
The platform will be open from March 14 to April 20, 2023.