2021 Passenger Information Challenge: discover the winners

Develop concrete and innovative digital tools for passenger information? This is an essential mission for Île-de-France Mobilités, in close collaboration with user associations. And the raison d'être of the Passenger Information Challenge which, for the past 3 years, has been offering start-ups and mobility professionals a challenge to accelerate the development of these solutions.

Following the very good results of the 2020 edition, which saw 3 startups rewarded on the theme of responsible mobility, Île-de-France Mobilités has launched a new edition of its Passenger Information Challenge with the theme, this year, "optimising the return of users to transport".

This challenge is endowed with 200,000 euros divided between the 3 winners. Everyone will also benefit from the intervention of a digital expert to help them with different aspects of their projects: marketing, finance, etc.

The jury, which chose the three winners, was made up of the Île-de-France Mobilités teams, user associations and digital experts.

Three winners for three technological solutions that will initially be subsidised and supported by Île-de-France Mobilités, before, perhaps, being made available to passengers.