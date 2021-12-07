2021 Passenger Information Challenge: discover the winners
Develop concrete and innovative digital tools for passenger information? This is an essential mission for Île-de-France Mobilités, in close collaboration with user associations. And the raison d'être of the Passenger Information Challenge which, for the past 3 years, has been offering start-ups and mobility professionals a challenge to accelerate the development of these solutions.
Following the very good results of the 2020 edition, which saw 3 startups rewarded on the theme of responsible mobility, Île-de-France Mobilités has launched a new edition of its Passenger Information Challenge with the theme, this year, "optimising the return of users to transport".
This challenge is endowed with 200,000 euros divided between the 3 winners. Everyone will also benefit from the intervention of a digital expert to help them with different aspects of their projects: marketing, finance, etc.
The jury, which chose the three winners, was made up of the Île-de-France Mobilités teams, user associations and digital experts.
Three winners for three technological solutions that will initially be subsidised and supported by Île-de-France Mobilités, before, perhaps, being made available to passengers.
Discover 3 winners of the 2021 edition of the Passenger Information Challenge
1st prize - Attendance
Will there be people on my train? With Affluences, passengers will have the answer, in real time.
This startup offers a solution for measuring the load on board.
In concrete terms, Affluence relies on scanning technology in trains when they arrive at the station. The information can then be shared with passengers via the screens on the platforms or directly on their smartphones.
2nd prize - Visitmoov
Events, cultural spaces and tourist sites: Île-de-France is full of activities and places to visit. But how do you get there? Using Visitmoov !
This startup has created an algorithm capable of generating a tailor-made tourist itinerary, via APIs, which integrates means of transport and points of interest... while taking into account in real time the transport conditions and the crowds.
3rd Prize - Rewind
What's beautiful about your journey?
With the Rewind mobile app, discover audio guided tours related to tourist sites near the stops/stations on your route. Enough to enrich your bus or metro trips.