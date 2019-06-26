Transport air conditioning for better comfort
Île-de-France Mobilités is continuing the deployment of air conditioning in transport. Metro: 35% of trains will be air-conditioned in 2019, 60% in 2025. Trains: 66% of trains will be air-conditioned in 2019, 90% in 2025. Tram: 90% of trains are air-conditioned in 2019 100% in 2025.
Delivery of air-conditioned trains
The new trains already delivered and in the process of being delivered benefit from numerous improvements to improve passenger comfort, including air conditioning.
These include the Regio2N (for lines D, R and N), the RER NG (for lines D and E), but also the Francilien trains, which are continuing to be deployed on lines J, L, and P with 3 air-conditioned trains deployed each month. On line C, some of the trains already have air conditioning.
1200 trains will be air-conditioned by 2025, 17 billion euros invested in the purchase of new trains between 2018 and 2030.
Refurbishment of trains equipped with refrigerated ventilation
Trains that have already been renovated or will soon be renovated, on lines A and B of the RER, benefit from refrigerated ventilation.
This system uses outside air to produce a difference of a few degrees with the outside temperature. It is activated automatically via probes, depending on the temperature.
It is recommended to keep the windows closed during the journey on board refurbished trains with refrigerated ventilation activated, as opening them makes this system ineffective.
As part of the renovation of the trains on lines C and D, improvements to reduce the impact of heat on board are planned, such as special filters on the windows that will be openable and a technical modification of the roofs of the trains.
Air conditioning on buses in Île-de-France
From 2019, all buses ordered will be air-conditioned
Today, one in three buses is air-conditioned in Île-de-France, and all buses ordered by Île-de-France Mobilités since this year will be air-conditioned.This decision follows work undertaken in consultation with FNAUT, aimed at defining the climatic comfort conditions adapted to the different types of buses.