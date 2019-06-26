Transport air conditioning for better comfort

Refurbishment of trains equipped with refrigerated ventilation

Trains that have already been renovated or will soon be renovated, on lines A and B of the RER, benefit from refrigerated ventilation.

This system uses outside air to produce a difference of a few degrees with the outside temperature. It is activated automatically via probes, depending on the temperature.

It is recommended to keep the windows closed during the journey on board refurbished trains with refrigerated ventilation activated, as opening them makes this system ineffective.

As part of the renovation of the trains on lines C and D, improvements to reduce the impact of heat on board are planned, such as special filters on the windows that will be openable and a technical modification of the roofs of the trains.