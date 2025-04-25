Carpooling in Île-de-France: four lines have opened on the Saclay plateau
Good news for travel in Yvelines and Essonne. In 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités opened its first carpooling lines on the Plateau de Saclay to passengers:
- The L1 line: between Cernay-la-Ville, Chevreuse, Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, Magny-les-Hameaux, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, Guyancourt and Gif-sur-Yvette
- The L2 line: between Les Ulis, Orsay, Gif-sur-Yvette, Palaiseau, Christ de Saclay, Vélizy-Villacoublay, Meudon, Sèvres and Boulogne-Billancourt
- Line L3a: between Cernay-la-Ville, Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, Gif-sur-Yvette, Palaiseau and Saint-Aubin
- Line L3b: between Gif-sur-Yvette, Saint-Aubin, Christ de Saclay, Vélizy-Villacoublay, Meudon, Sèvres and Boulogne-Billancourt
Why is Île-de-France Mobilités launching its carpooling lines?
- Diversifying public transit options in the Greater Suburbs
- Simplifying the practice of carpooling
- Reducing CO2 emissions and reducing road traffic
- To allow the inhabitants of the Grande Couronne to easily reach the employment areas and major points of interest around them
Île-de-France Mobilités' carpooling lines: how do they work?
Île-de-France Mobilités' carpooling lines connect passengers and drivers to share their journey, without prior reservation, on a dedicated route, with fixed stops, like on a bus line.
What is different from a traditional carpooling service?
Unlike a standard ride-sharing service:
- The passenger : simply has to go to a stop and indicate (by phone, text message or on the dedicated IDFM carpooling lines app) that he or she wishes to use the line.
- The driver : who has previously registered for this route from the application, is alerted to the presence of a passenger and stops on his route to pick him up at the stop.
At what times can I use the carpooling line?
Île-de-France Mobilités' carpooling service operates from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays (except public holidays).
Carpooling lines: driver or passenger?
Become a driver
You regularly drive on the Guyancourt <> axis Cernay-la-Ville, Gif-sur-Yvette? Transform your usual journeys into a gesture that makes sense: declare your journey on the IDFM Carpooling Lines app and share your journeys with Ile-de-France residents near you.
The little extra? Carpooling lines allow drivers to earn:
- €0.50, as soon as they declare a journey of more than 5 km during rush hour on the application (even in the event that no passenger ultimately shares the journey)
- €2 per passenger carried for journeys of more than 2 km
Interested?
Registrations open on April 28, 2025 to become a driver on Line 1: Guyancourt <> , Cernay-la-Ville, Gif-sur-Yvette.
Become a passenger
Simple, flexible, adapted to the reality of the schedules of Ile-de-France residents, carpooling lines allow you to simply request a trip and find the first available driver at a stop, near you.
If no driver is available after 10 minutes? An alternative solution is automatically offered to you (only during rush hour).
As a passenger, carpooling is offered in the first months of the launch
Good surprise! For the opening of the service, rides are free for passengers. The perfect opportunity to test this new mode of transport, without obligation.