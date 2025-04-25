Carpooling in Île-de-France: four lines have opened on the Saclay plateau

Île-de-France Mobilités' carpooling lines connect passengers and drivers to share their journey, without prior reservation, on a dedicated route, with fixed stops, like on a bus line.

What is different from a traditional carpooling service?

Unlike a standard ride-sharing service:

: simply has to go to a stop and indicate (by phone, text message or on the dedicated IDFM carpooling lines app) that he or she wishes to use the line. The driver : who has previously registered for this route from the application, is alerted to the presence of a passenger and stops on his route to pick him up at the stop.

At what times can I use the carpooling line?

Île-de-France Mobilités' carpooling service operates from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays (except public holidays).

Carpooling lines: driver or passenger?