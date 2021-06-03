Contactless solutions for travelling in Île-de-France
Navigo Easy and Navigo Liberté +: for occasional travellers
Navigo Easy
Dedicated to very occasional travellers, the Navigo Easy is a rechargeable contactless pass on which you can load various transport tickets, including t+ tickets individually or in booklets (full or reduced fare), tickets for airports (RoissyBus and OrlyBus) but also special tickets (Navigo Day, Anti-pollution pass, etc.).
The Navigo Easy pass is not nominative, it can be lent to other people.
The Navigo Easy pass is sold at the ticket offices of stations in Île-de-France and can be recharged at ticket counters, vending machines or using your phone with the Île-de-France Mobilités application.
Navigo Liberté +
Navigo Liberté + is a new service for free travel: it allows you to travel by public transport and be charged the following month for the trips actually made.
Navigo Liberté + is currently deployed on the geographical perimeter of the t+ ticket (RER in Paris, metro, bus, Tzen and tram), on the Montmartre funicular, OrlyBus and RoissyBus.
No more queues: you subscribe to the service, you travel and that's it!
You benefit from advantageous rates (€1.69 per bus or metro journey) and transfers will be free between bus and metro (or tram and metro).
The SMS ticket for buses
No need for change: you can now buy your bus ticket anywhere in Île-de-France using your phone! By sending a code to 93100, you will receive a ticket in the form of an SMS and will be debited directly from your mobile bill
Save time by topping up your tickets via your smartphone
Are you using a smartphone that runs Android or iOS? The good news is that you will be able to buy your transport tickets contactlessly, directly on your device (and therefore without queuing at a terminal).
Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités app, "Purchase" tab and let yourself be guided.