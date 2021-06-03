Contactless solutions for travelling in Île-de-France

Navigo Easy and Navigo Liberté +: for occasional travellers

Navigo Easy

Dedicated to very occasional travellers, the Navigo Easy is a rechargeable contactless pass on which you can load various transport tickets, including t+ tickets individually or in booklets (full or reduced fare), tickets for airports (RoissyBus and OrlyBus) but also special tickets (Navigo Day, Anti-pollution pass, etc.).

The Navigo Easy pass is not nominative, it can be lent to other people.