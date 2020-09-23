Launch of the second edition of the Passenger Information Challenge

Health issues

The current pandemic has changed user behaviour and introduced new uses of transport. It is now essential to offer solutions adapted to the health situation on our travels (regulation of crowds, distancing, etc.), but also to promote physical activity and active life in the city in the long term.

Environmental issues

The mobility of tomorrow is intended to be greener, accompanying a collective awareness of the environmental impact of our daily mobility choices: Developing responsible mobility from the user's point of view (becoming aware of the environmental impact of mobility), but also for the producers of digital services (eco-design of digital services).

Social issues

In this context, it is also essential to mobilize solidarity between users in order to improve access to information and to people with travel constraints.