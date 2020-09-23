Launch of the second edition of the Passenger Information Challenge
Presentation of the 2020 Passenger Information Challenge: responsible mobility
Launched in 2019 in collaboration with the Île-de-France Region, the Île-de-France Mobilités Passenger Information Challenge is open to all players wishing to provide innovative and concrete solutions (start-ups, SMEs, mobility players, etc.) to Passenger Information issues.
The theme of the 2020 edition is responsible mobility and offers candidates the opportunity to work on solutions that address current health, social and environmental issues and that meet passengers' expectations in terms of information as closely as possible.
A launch day of the Challenge was organized on October 6, 2020. This highlight was an opportunity to detail to the candidates present the challenges and needs related to the theme as well as the modalities.
The winners of the 2020 edition will be awarded a grant and dedicated support to continue the development of their solution through an experiment on the Ile-de-France network.
Health issues
The current pandemic has changed user behaviour and introduced new uses of transport. It is now essential to offer solutions adapted to the health situation on our travels (regulation of crowds, distancing, etc.), but also to promote physical activity and active life in the city in the long term.
Environmental issues
The mobility of tomorrow is intended to be greener, accompanying a collective awareness of the environmental impact of our daily mobility choices: Developing responsible mobility from the user's point of view (becoming aware of the environmental impact of mobility), but also for the producers of digital services (eco-design of digital services).
Social issues
In this context, it is also essential to mobilize solidarity between users in order to improve access to information and to people with travel constraints.
Registration for the Passenger Information Challenge and useful documents
You have until November 6 at 11:59 p.m . to submit your application for the Challenge via the form below.
Need help? You can consult the FAQ, updated following the questions of the participants of the information meeting:
Couldn't make it to the kick-off meeting? Don't worry, you can check out the video:
The winners of the 2020 Passenger Information Challenge were announced on 08/12/2020, go to this page to find out more:
Learn more about the previous edition: