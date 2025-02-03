Similar news

Adapted operation according to schedules

In order to maintain a service that is as close as possible to the needs of users, in particular workers and passengers connecting to the station, the circulation of line 4110 will be organized as follows:

· Peak hours (Monday to Friday)

From the start of service until 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. until the end of service in The buses will run on their usual route via Rue Paul Doumer.

· Off-peak hours (Monday to Friday)

Between 9:04 a.m. and 4:51 p.m., buses will take a diversion route.

· The line will run on its usual route.

This organisation makes it possible to maintain direct access to the Paul Doumer sector at the busiest times of the day, while taking into account the constraints linked to the construction site.

One-off adjustments to shutdowns

Depending on the progress of the work, some stops located in the sector concerned may be temporarily neutralized. A specific display will be set up directly at the stops to inform passengers in real time of any changes.