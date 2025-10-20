Similar news

Line 2326 – Addition of two stops in Nanteuil-lès-Meaux

The line is evolving with the service of two new stops: Vincelles and Coubras.

The 7:37 a.m. race from Nanteuil – Collot to the Collège de la Dhuis will now start at the Vincelles stop at 7:32 a.m. via Coubras and then resume its usual route.

This service is created in addition to line 2351 to allow everyone to get around more easily.

These changes will make it possible to offer a more frequent and better adapted service to the Dhuis middle school and thus meet the demand for travel to this school.

Please note that your line 2326 will serve the Vincelles and Coubras stops on weekdays at 7:32 am and 7:33 am respectively, i.e. 14 minutes before the passage of line 2351.

We invite you to make arrangements to anticipate your trip to the school to avoid overloading the route of line 2351.