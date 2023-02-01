Similar news

On the occasion of Valentine's Day 2023, your Île-de-France Mobilités bus network in the Grand Melun area offers you the opportunity to broadcast your declarations on the screens in the vehicles during the day of 14 February.

HOW TO DO IT?

It's very simple, send us a Private Message on Twitter @Melun_IDFM:

> Your first name

> The recipient's first name

> The message to be broadcast (200 characters max)*

> The bus line concerned

>>> Before February 9, 2023

The first 3 messages received from each line will be broadcast and you will receive a confirmation by Private Message of the effective publication.

*We reserve the right to refuse any message that is considered inadequate.